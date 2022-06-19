Feature

School girls receive 100 reusable sanitary pads from SPMC

At least 100 school girls have received free reusable sanitary pads, donated by the Sanitary Pad Media Campaign, (SPMC) through the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists, Lagos Chapter.

 

The event which took place at Iju Senior Secondary School, Iju Ishaga, Lagos in commemoration of a special day for the promotion of menstrual hygiene and fight against period poverty, flagged of the first distribution of re-usable pads by the SPMC. The theme of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day this year is “Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030.”

 

Speaking at the event, the Convener of SPMC, Ms. Anike-Ade Funke Treasure, represented by Ms. Julie Ekong, a Deputy Director, News, Radio Nigeria, Lagos identified that a consistent supply of sanitary pad enhances good menstrual health and promotes period dignity.

 

She states that the SPMC is anchored on Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development goals (SDG) of the United Nations. This buoyed the SPMC to structure its campaign around promoting period dignity during monthly periods for girls, cushioning the effects of period poverty in rural and urban areas in Nigeria, contributing to ending all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere, supporting the adoption and strengthening of sound policies and enforceable legislation by demanding for free sanitary pads for school aged girls in Nigeria.

She stated that SPMC is a response to the increasing rate of out-of-school girls in Nigeria, especially since UNICEF stated that not less than 1.3 million Nigerian adolescent girls drop out of schools before completing their Junior Secondary Schools annually.

Speaking at the event, the Consultant Physician and Adolescent Health Coordinator at the Lagos State Ministry of Heath, Dr. Yeside Shogbamirin, urged the students to pay more attention to their bodies and should not be ashamed of menstruation because it is their reproductive rights.

In her remarks, the Lagos Coordinator of Network for Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, Mrs. Kikelomo Oduyebo, called on government to subside Co-ordinator for the cost of sanitary pads to make it affordable to young girls

 

