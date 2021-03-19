School glorifies Allah as pupils complete Surat-ul Khaf memorisation

Platforms Montessori School, Ota, has said that Allah, not its management and staff merited the glory over the conpletion of memorisation of Surat-ul Khaf, Chapter 18 of the glorious Qur’an, by all its pupils in upper basic classes. The managment of the school, which said this in a statement sent to New Telegraph, maintained that part of the strategies adopted to acheive the feat was the regular recitation of the chapter at the assembly ground by all the pupils on Fridays.

The statement was entitled; “Memorisation of Khaf Completed: Can Someone Help us to say ALHAMDULLILAH!?” It reads; “The Platforms Montessori School (Facebook @ThePMSOta) has recorded so many feats within a very short period of existence as a Citadel of Moral and Academic Excellence. “Asides the various recognition we have had and the best compliments we have received based on academic excellence, we have been able to do a lot in terms of moral and Islamic understandings for our pupils.

We graduated first set of our Basic 5 pupils with Walimot-ul- Qur’an on December 19, 2020. “Latest on the long list of these achievements is the completion of memorisation of Surat-ul Khaf by our pupils in upper basic classes and in JSS1 today.”

Based on the recommendation of the best of mankind, Prophet Muhammed bin Abdillah (SAW), Khaf, the statement signed by Mrs Fateemah Yusif read, “is a Chapter in the glorious Qur’an which our pupils recite on the Assembly every Friday and the completion of its memorisation means a lot to us as a school that strives to promote the Deen -ul Islam. “We return the glory to Allah, Tabaaraka waTaala, as we appreciate all members of our team for their immense contributions. “Aaza min Fodli Robi. This, indeed, is a favour from our Lord. Can someone help us to say, Alhamdullilah!?”

