Islam

School glorifies Allah as pupils complete Surat-ul Khaf memorisation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Platforms Montessori School, Ota, has said that Allah, not its management and staff merited the glory over the conpletion of memorisation of Surat-ul Khaf, Chapter 18 of the glorious Qur’an, by all its pupils in upper basic classes. The managment of the school, which said this in a statement sent to New Telegraph, maintained that part of the strategies adopted to acheive the feat was the regular recitation of the chapter at the assembly ground by all the pupils on Fridays.

The statement was entitled; “Memorisation of Khaf Completed: Can Someone Help us to say ALHAMDULLILAH!?” It reads; “The Platforms Montessori School (Facebook @ThePMSOta) has recorded so many feats within a very short period of existence as a Citadel of Moral and Academic Excellence. “Asides the various recognition we have had and the best compliments we have received based on academic excellence, we have been able to do a lot in terms of moral and Islamic understandings for our pupils.

We graduated first set of our Basic 5 pupils with Walimot-ul- Qur’an on December 19, 2020. “Latest on the long list of these achievements is the completion of memorisation of Surat-ul Khaf by our pupils in upper basic classes and in JSS1 today.”

Based on the recommendation of the best of mankind, Prophet Muhammed bin Abdillah (SAW), Khaf, the statement signed by Mrs Fateemah Yusif read, “is a Chapter in the glorious Qur’an which our pupils recite on the Assembly every Friday and the completion of its memorisation means a lot to us as a school that strives to promote the Deen -ul Islam. “We return the glory to Allah, Tabaaraka waTaala, as we appreciate all members of our team for their immense contributions. “Aaza min Fodli Robi. This, indeed, is a favour from our Lord. Can someone help us to say, Alhamdullilah!?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

NAHCON seeks support for proposed hajj training institute, savings scheme

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sought support for the success of the proposed Hajj Training Institute (HTI) and the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS). Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, solicited support for the commission’s two initiatives when he visited the Kaduna State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board in Kaduna. A statement signed by NAHCON’s […]
Islam

Eulogies as NSCIA loses deputy scribe, Idoko

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Muslim faithful in Nigeria has condoled with Sultan of Sokoto and Ummah in the country over the death of the deputy Secretary General, South-East, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Imaam Adam Idoko. Imam Idoko died at the Medical Centre Abuja on Wednesday. Muslim leaders and organisations have been extolling the virtues of the […]
Islam

Group demands check on hate speeches

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned what it called the incessant hate speeches grounded in falsehood and ethnic and religious intolerance across the country. The organisation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused some political and other elites of promoting religious and ethnic parochialism in order to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica