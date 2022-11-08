News

School in session as Netflix debuts Nigeria youth adult series ‘ Far From Home’

…As Funke Akindele, RMD, others Står in new show

RMD, Funke Akindele, Mike Afolarin and Genoveva Umeh star in streamer’s
first Nigerian Young Adult show

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, announced the launch date of its first Nigerian Young Adult show Far From Home. Produced in partnership with the renowned Inkblot Productions, the five-part series concluded principal photography earlier this year and is primed for a December 16, 2022 global premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Far From Home follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while a huge secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

Far From Home blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends the likes of Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott. Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu and Natse Jemide are part of the vanguard of rising stars.

On the upcoming title release, the co-creator of Far From Home and founder of Inkblot Productions Chinaza Onuzo says: “We’re excited to be partnering with Netflix to create this special show on a global scale for and about young Nigerians. Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this unique story about making your way in the world and chasing your dreams no matter your status in life is such a privilege and honor.”

The acclaimed Nigerian scriptwriter Dami Elebe served as the series’ head writer, with Chinaza Onuzo, Erika Klopper, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola as executive producers.

Cast & Crew
Production Company: Inkblot Productions
Creators: Chinaza Onuzo & Dami Elebe
Executive Producers: Chinaza Onuzo, Erika Klopper, Zulumoke Oyibo, Damola Ademola
Directors: Catherine Stewart, Kayode Kasum, Kenneth Gyang
Head Writer: Dami Elebe
Writers: Dami Elebe, Nk’iru Njoku, Chiemeka Osuagwu, Jola Ayeye and Abosi Ogba.
Key Cast: Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu, Natse Jemide, Ruby P. Okezie, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Raymond Umenze, Tomi Ojo, Moshood Fattah, Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott.

 

Our Reporters

