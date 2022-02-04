School infrastructure: Reps seek state of emergency

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education has called for a declaration of a state of emergency on school infrastructure. The committee also called for policies that would ensure all headmasters and teachers were computers literate to help in the digitalisation of all basic schools while lamenting that authorities at different levels have not lived up to expectations in repositioning basic education.

The Chairman, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who spoke at an education summit organised by the Human Development Initiative (HDI) yesterday in Abuja, said children were learning under deplorable infrastructure which he insisted was contributing greatly to their poor performance. He said: “The absence of policy consistency, poor funding, and inadequate basic facilities are major challenges in the sector. “We want a kind of emergency declared on school infrastructure. The children are learning under very dangerousbuildingsleaking. Someof them unsteady. Well, we pray non crashes on the children.”

