School leaver, graduate held with drugs at Abuja, Kano airports

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 23-year-old secondary school leaver, Iwuyi Princewill Chukwuka, and a Europebased Nigerian, Peter Mkwo, with nine kilograms of skunk and methamphetamine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. The suspects were on their way to Turkey and Belgium respectively.

The NDLEA also a 27-yearold graduate of Accountancy, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Zakaru Baba, was at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, with 6kg of cannabis sativa. Mkwo (37) was arrested on Friday while trying to board an Ethiopian Airline 910 en route Abuja-Addis Ababa-Brussels, Belgium. When searched, 3kg of methamphetamine was discovered stuffed in the lining of a false bottom of his luggage. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that under interrogation, Mkwo claimed he had lived in Belgium for 15 years and worked as a forklift driver in an automobile company, where he earned 1,700 Euro per month.

According to him, the suspect said he came into Nigeria on April 26 for the burial of his father who died in August 2019 and was buried on April 30 in Awka, Anambra State. After spending two weeks in Awka, Mkwo said he travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for another week to see his sister and later to Lagos to see his girlfriend.

The suspect, according to Babafemi, claimed he lodged in a hotel at Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos where he met two men, while hanging at the bar by the hotel’s swimming pool, who made a proposal to him to carry the drug for onward delivery to Belgium. Mkwo said the bag containing the drug was brought to him in the hotel by the two men on Friday before he left for Abuja where he was to take his flight to Brussels.

The suspect said he was promised 3,000 Euro on successful delivery to one Ishmael in Belgium. Mkwo claimed he accepted the offer to deliver the drug to raise some funds to pay back the money he borrowed from friends during the burial of his father. In the same vein, Chukwuka was arrested with 6.3kg skunk concealed in crayfish and stuffed inside Golden Morn packs during an outward clearance of Turkish airline flight at the departure hall of the Abuja airport. “During interrogation, he claimed he was travelling for a Diploma study in Tourism and Hotel Management at University of Mediterranean, Karpasia, North Cyprus,” Babafemi said.

The NDLEA spokesman said a 27-year-old graduate of Accountancy, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Zakaru Baba, was arrested at the local wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, with 6kg of cannabis sativa. The consignment was flown from Lagos to Kano on Saturday via Max Air. “The suspect who turned up to claim the packaged drug was arrested and has since confessed ownership of the exhibit. This is the first time the command has apprehended a suspect via the domestic wing of the airport, as most arrests and seizures are usually made at the international wing,” Babafemi added.

