Education

School managers tasked to leverage tech to deepen quality education

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

A call has gone to education providers, especially university administrators and other managers of tertiary institutions in the country to leverage technology to deepen access to quality tertiary education by embracing digital learning.

The call was made during last month’s edition of EdTech Mondays, initiated by the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Co-creation Hub. Panellists at the virtual roundtable, moderated by a social engineering practitioner, Joyce Daniels, include the Acting Head of Department, Environmental Health Sciences of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Oluremi  an Information Technology scholar at NOUN, Michael Asefon and a lecturer at the University of Ibadan (UI), Oluwatoyin Ajilore-Chukwuemeka. The theme of the roundtable was “Digitising Higher Education in Nigeria: Opportunities and Challenges.”

In her presentation, Saliu noted that digital learning has always been the driver for learning in tertiary institutions such as NOUN, saying that COVID-19 pandemic outbreak was an eyeopener on the many possibilities available to acquire education.

She, however, stated that it was gratifying to note that most tertiary institutions in the country are already beginning to embrace e-learning, saying that it has taken the form of revolution for underprivileged, the poor and rich to have access to digital education.

According to her, NOUN as an institution now enjoys a robust learning environment with students having unfettered access to educational resources. In his remarks, Asefon, a software engineer, said the benefits of digital learning could not be over-emphasised, even as he noted further that e-learning creates room for flexibility while it is less distracting.

 

He advised ed-tech innovators and university administrators to provide adequate training and the needed infrastructure platforms to facilitate easy adoption of e-learning by students and teachers.

 

Also, Ajilore-Chukwuemeka explained that the challenge with adoption of digital learning does not lie with infrastructure and training alone, but also behavioural change on the part of students and teachers

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

