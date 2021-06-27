News

School of Nursing and Midwifery Calabar receives major upgrade as health commissioner facilitates process

The CRS School of Nursing and Midwifery located at Moore Road is today wearing a new look many years after courtesy of our Digital and Health pro Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade, the workaholic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu and our reliable development partner UNFPA. The School which produces outstanding Nurses and Midwives that are of immense service and support to the health sector needed a total over haul, even more following the recent rain storm in Calabar which further worsen the already bad state.

Today that has been successfully accomplished. During the opening/commissioning ceremony, the State Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu reiterated the commitment of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade to bring about a revolution in the health sector, beginning from the Health facilities to our Health institutions, giving our health Students a comfortable learning environment.

The Honorable Commissioner in her speech emphasized on the importance of Improving the qualityof learning for health workers which is the foundation for quality performance in practice, this will address the fundamental needs towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. “Let me use this opportunity to thank His Excellency Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for always putting the Health Sector first as this has given cross riverians the required confidence to utilize the health system to meet their Health needs. The revolution in the health sector is on with daily breakthroughs.

“Let me specially thank the UNCHR for their support so far to CRS and to the School, the entire Ministry of Health. I want to also charge the Students to work hard so this investment can be reflected in their next result! “let your studies be your priority as the best student for this school calendar year will go home with a 50,000 price.”

Dr Edu ended by encouraging the Teachers to invest on the Students for they are the future of Cross River State health sector and the World at large.
She thanked everyone who made the work possible and commended them for the speed at which the work was delivered.

Dr Janet Ekpeyong commended the work done at the school of Midwifery noting that she is glad to be part of the revolution in the health sector, she advised the students to take advantage of the new rebranded school and study properly. She promised to absorb the health workers as soon as they are out.

On her part, the Principal of the School thanked His Excellency the Governor for Appointing a very pragmatic Health Commissioner Who is so dedicated/committed as well as result oriented. She thanked the Commissioner for all her efforts towards promoting Nursing and Midwifery Education as they’ve been a massive turn around in the School ever since she was appointed. The School now has a Demonstration Room, with state of art equipment, General renovations and upgrades in Classrooms, Learning Resources, Books, digital lectures, etc.

Dr Comfort Ekanem and the Representative of the Director of Nursing Mr. Emmanuel Egwu also thanked the Honorable Commissioner for all her support to the Nursing Community.

High point of the event was the official commissioning of the School demonstration room, library books and other areas unveiled. SA on Health Dr David Ushie, DR.MINA, Directors of the CRSMOH and other dignitaries were with the Commissioner during the event…

