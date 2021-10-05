“School Of Nursing Calabar breaks record, Matriculate 100 Students for the first time in many decades; As Health Commissioner To Reward Best Graduating Student With Half A Million”

Cross River state in the last 12 months has recorded unprecedented heights in the health sector and the nursing profession in particular. For the first time in history, Governor Ayade achieved full accreditation of all Schools of Nursing in Cross River state with increased intake approval from 30 intake capacity to 100-150 across the schools. He increased the tempo by achieving the first College of Nursing Sciences in the South-south zone of Nigeria.

With the number of students admitted into the School of Nursing Calabar raised from 30 to 100 after full accreditation amongst other outstanding achievements under the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu, the School has today matriculated and capped 98 Students for the academic year with two due. The matriculation event had the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu as the Special Guest of Honor also had in attendance the Dean, Faculty former DNS, Dr. Mrs. Christy Ekpe as the Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the CRSPHCDA Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, the Director of Nursing Dr. Mrs. Pauline Obute, the Director of Administration Mr. John Ukwu, the NANNM Chairman Comrade Josephine Bassey, the wife of the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly Mrs. Imabong Eteng Williams, the Principal of the School Mrs. Joy Nelson Obeten and a host of other important dignitaries.

Speaking to the Students during the Matriculation Ceremony, Dr. Edu applauded the efforts put forth by parents. She called on the Students to sacrifice these 3years for intense studies stating the many successes that Governor Ayade’s administration has so far recorded to ensure they get a more comfortable learning environment.

“Let me start by congratulating you all for getting this far even though the journey has just begun. Your parents and even the state Government have sacrificed so much to provide the best of learning standards with a comfortable environment for studies. You must sacrifice these 3years to study hard so you can make everyone, including the State proud. As a means of encouragement, I’ll give out half a million naira to the best graduating Student in this set. The state will strive to make this another College of Nursing before 2023 ends to avail you of the opportunity of going for NYSC. CRS and the entire Society depend on you to graduate, serve the state and save lives. I welcome you all into the School on behalf of our amiable Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade and his dear wife Dr. Linda Ayade.”

In her welcome address, the Principal of the School Mrs. Joy Nelson Obeten thanked the State Governor for his unending support towards the School, the Health Commissioner Dr. Betta Edu for her tremendous efforts and wonderful achievements that have brought about positive and lasting changes to the School which today has gained full accreditation status amongst others. “We’re blessed to have a Governor like Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade with a Commissioner who has sacrificed her all to raise this School to this standard. our highly cherished Parents I say thank you and God bless you.

Amongst those who gave their goodwill messages, the Chairman of the occasion Dr. Mrs. Christy Ekpe appreciated the hard work of the Health Commissioner who has recorded tremendous achievements and has transformed the health sector while charging the Students to focus on their studies so they can come to fill the gap of poor manpower capacity in the health sector. The Director-General of the CRSPHCDA Dr. Janet Ekpenyong on her part commended the leadership of Dr. Betta Edu in the health sector that has so far yielded many positive results, she assured the students of the job opportunities upon graduation. Dr. Pauline Obute, Comrade Josephine Bassey, and Deaconess Abasi Offiong Offiong in their Goodwill Messages charged the Students to put their studies/academics first before anything else. The wife of the speaker Mrs. Imabong Eteng Williams assured the school of nursing Calabar that the CRS house of Assembly will enact laws to create the college of Nursing sciences Calabar.

Highlights of the event were the capping/pinning of all the 98 matriculating Students, presentation of Award of Excellence to Dr. Mrs. Christy Ekpe, Dr. Mrs. Pauline Obute, Mrs. Imabong Eteng Williams, and Deaconess Abasi Offiong Offiong for their immense contributions to the growth and development of the Nursing profession by the Honorable Commissioner and the Director-General of the CRSPHCDA. With the recent renovation and equipping of the School, by the State Ministry of Health and UNFPA, Matriculated Students will now study in very comfortable and serene environments.

