‘School of Rock’ star Kevin Clark dies in bicycle accident

‘School of Rock’ star Kevin Clark has died after he was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle. According to TMZ, the child star was riding his bicycle on the Northwest Side of Chicago early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car. He was hit and killed by a 20-yearold lady. She was not arrested but has been issued citations. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead after. His sister said he was riding his bicycle back home when the sad incident. Clark gained prominence in the 2003 hit movie ‘School of Rock’ where he played Freddy Jones, aka “Spazzy McGee” the drummer. He was 32-year-old.
Related Articles
BBNaija 2020: I can’t copy Erica – Dorathy
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has said she can never be like Erica when it comes to relationships. Dorathy made this known during a private conversation with Laycon in the garden on Friday morning. Dorathy said she can never be caught showing public display of affection and behave like Erica with Kiddwaya in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASUU donates 1000-seater lecture theatre to Unijos
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Jos Chapter has on Friday commissioned and donated a 1000-capacity twin lecture theatre to the University of Jos (Unijos) to help reduce the gross infrastructural deficit in the institution. National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi while commissioning the lecture theatre at the university said the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Towards better understanding, appreciation of Tourism as a discipline
Book title: Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges Author: Nanna Yakubu Publishers: Seyinath Production, Jos Year of publication: 2020 Pages: 186 Reviewer: Andrew Iro Okungbowa Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges by Nanna Yakubu is a seminal publication that has come to fill the void in tourism publications, especially with special […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)