Business

School produces Microsoft Office specialist

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

About 23 students of Start-Rite Schools, Abuja, have passed the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist International Certification examination powered by New Horizons, the world’s leading IT training company, the school’s ICT partner. Being certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist demonstrates that these students have the skills needed to get the most out of any office, even at a developmental stage. Microsoft Office specialist is a trained professional whose skills are used in a variety of business functions across many different industries.

A Microsoft Office specialist uses skills to engage in a variety of tasks such as word processing, data entry, power-point presentation, and spreadsheet preparation utilising the Microsoft Office suite. The specialist is considered an integral part of many businesses as they skillfully use an office suite to perform essential daily duties like written correspondence through MS-word, email programs, analysing data sets. While speaking at the graduation ceremony organised by the college, the principal of the school, Mr. Philip Reynolds, expressed his joy that Start-Rite School has been living to its billing as a top-notch and front-line IT-driven College for many years and that the achievement by this group of students is glaring testaments to that fact.

He reiterated his delight at the productive strategic international ICT partnership, which her school established with New Horizons, a US-based, world’s largest international IT skills and certification training organisation that has a presence in more than 80 countries of the world. Speaking at the graduation, the General Manager, New Horizon, Northern Region, Mr. Dave Abolagba, congratulated the students, management the and generality of the school for the impressive heights the school has attained in terms of global standard education and in compliance with 21st Century IT-driven stance, which guarantees that all the students mandatorily undergo training in different International IT skills acquisition under its partnership with New Horizons.

He said the outstanding performance by these students confirmed that Nigeria is blessed with sharp and focussed youths, who in the future, will emerge as Nigeria’s industry captains that will become tomorrow’s entrepreneurial giants like Bill Gates, Mack Zuckerberg, Google boys, etc.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Border closure: LCCI, Port operators condemn exemption for 3 companies

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As criticisms continued to trail the recent granting of waivers to Dangote Cement, BUA and an unnamed gas company to export their products to Nigeria’s neighbours amid the closure of the land borders against any form of trade in over one year, port operators and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have joined […]
Business

BATNF invests N2bn in Nigeria’s agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…gets two awards for agric devt In its demonstration for agric sector development in Nigeria and contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the British American Tobacco Nigerian Foundation (BATNF) has invested a total of N2 billion to support rural smallholder farmers across the 36 states, including the FCT, in sustainable agriculture engagements meant […]
Business

NSE advances with N214bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls yesterday maintained grip on market activities following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 1.03 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 402.14 basis points or 1.03 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica