School produces Microsoft Office specialist

About 23 students of Start-Rite Schools, Abuja, have passed the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist International Certification examination powered by New Horizons, the world’s leading IT training company, the school’s ICT partner. Being certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist demonstrates that these students have the skills needed to get the most out of any office, even at a developmental stage. Microsoft Office specialist is a trained professional whose skills are used in a variety of business functions across many different industries.

A Microsoft Office specialist uses skills to engage in a variety of tasks such as word processing, data entry, power-point presentation, and spreadsheet preparation utilising the Microsoft Office suite. The specialist is considered an integral part of many businesses as they skillfully use an office suite to perform essential daily duties like written correspondence through MS-word, email programs, analysing data sets. While speaking at the graduation ceremony organised by the college, the principal of the school, Mr. Philip Reynolds, expressed his joy that Start-Rite School has been living to its billing as a top-notch and front-line IT-driven College for many years and that the achievement by this group of students is glaring testaments to that fact.

He reiterated his delight at the productive strategic international ICT partnership, which her school established with New Horizons, a US-based, world’s largest international IT skills and certification training organisation that has a presence in more than 80 countries of the world. Speaking at the graduation, the General Manager, New Horizon, Northern Region, Mr. Dave Abolagba, congratulated the students, management the and generality of the school for the impressive heights the school has attained in terms of global standard education and in compliance with 21st Century IT-driven stance, which guarantees that all the students mandatorily undergo training in different International IT skills acquisition under its partnership with New Horizons.

He said the outstanding performance by these students confirmed that Nigeria is blessed with sharp and focussed youths, who in the future, will emerge as Nigeria’s industry captains that will become tomorrow’s entrepreneurial giants like Bill Gates, Mack Zuckerberg, Google boys, etc.

