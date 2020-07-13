School reopening: A’Ibom proprietors kick against COVID-19 guidelines

Proprietors of private schools in Akwa Ibom State have disagreed with the state government on COVID-19 guidelines for reopening of schools in the state.

Speaking in Uyo yesterday, Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in the state, Hon. Udofia Davies, described the conditions set by the government for reopening of schools in the state as tough and difficult to comply with.

Udofia listed 12 conditions released by the state government to include procurement of temperature testing machines in all schools, preparation of isolation centres, fumigation of school premises, provision of hand sanitisers among others.

He recalled that schools were closed in March at the outbreak of the coronavi-rus pandemic as pupils and students were sent home, wondering who contaminated the school compounds for it to warrant fumigation before reopening.

“We have been at home for four months now unlike public schools that whether you go to work or not the government would salaries.

“We have not collected money for four months now and it becomes very difficult for most of the teachers. And we are not afraid to say that by the time we resume, we must have lost some of our best hands in the various private schools.”

Udofia expressed fear that most of the private schools can not reopen as the conditions requirye money to put certain things in place as demanded by the government. “With what is happening now, we are afraid it may be impossible for most private schools to reopen.

This is because we need to put a lot of things in place.

