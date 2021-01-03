News

School reopening: Enugu govt to meet with stakeholders on Monday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Enugu State Ministry of Education said it has scheduled to meet with major stakeholders in the sector, on Monday, January 4, to discuss schools resumption in the state. According to a statement released by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the outcome of the meeting will be duly communicated to the general public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Buhari’s regime most gruesome in Nigeria – Oyedepo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has described the administration of President  Muhammadu Buhari as the most gruesome in the history of Nigeria. Oyedepo warned against the shooting of youths protesting against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion in the country. He declared that the youths have good justifications to protest, adding that […]
News

2023: Obasanjo, Gani Adams reconcile, plan to work together

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Olufemi Adediran

No quarrel, no reconciliation, says OBJ Former President Olesegun Obasanjo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, yesterday reconciled from their long thrust of differences with assurances to forge a common front. In a terse statement issued by the spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the two Yoruba leaders were reconciled at […]
News

Jonathan, Africa leaders seek collaboration on Covid-19, terrorism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called for closer collaboration among African leaders in tackling the continent’s growth and development challenges as well as recovery efforts in the post- COVID19 period.   Jonathan, who spoke during a webinar on post Covid-19 reconstruction organised by the African chapter of the International Summit Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica