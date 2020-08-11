School seeks old students’ support for alma mater

A school in Ibadan, Oyo State, Salami Agbaje Memorial Primary School, is seeking the support and assistance of the old boys and girls for the development of their alma mater, which is being confronted by sliding fortune occasioned by dilapidated structures, dearth of infrastructure and relevant instructional materials for effective teaching and learning.

The school, which according to the Management Board, was where the first-ever free education began in the defunct Western Region and by extension Nigeria, however, called on its old boys and girls to rally round their alma mater in order to rescue the ailing school from palpable rot and restore its past glory.

The new Management Board Chairman of the school, Adedamola Apanpa, who made the call during a commemoration service in honour of the founder of the school, the late Chief Abdul Salami Ayinde Agbaje, appealed to all former pupils, who had benefited tremendously from its rich fountain of knowledge to take a look back at their alma mater as it is in dire need of urgent refurbishment and facelift.

Apanpa, who stressed that it was high time the old boys and girls of the school should rise up to assist and lift the school from its present state of decrepit, lamented: “The legacy of the Late Salami Agbaje, the erstwhile Balogun of Ibadanland, was now a shadow of its former self.”

The school, he said, was in pang for a breath of fresh air, adding that it needed blocks of classrooms to address the challenge of shortage of classroom facilities in order to accommodate more pupils, school furniture such as desks and chairs for students and teachers, as well as perimeter fence to ensure the adequate protection and security of pupils, teachers and non-teaching members of staff.

It would be recall the late Salami Agbaje, in his life time started a private free primary school in 1945, in which at inception, the pupils were not only paying tuition, but were also given free exercise books to encourage poor parents to enroll their children.

Like this: Like Loading...