School sensitises pupils, parents on civic rights, warns against political apathy

As part of its contribution to political education, a Lagos based Muslim school, Flowers and Heart Nursery And Primary school called on its pupils and their parents/guardians to ensure they exercise their civic rights and shun political apathy during tomorrow’s general elections in the country.

The school made the call during a one-day sensitisation programme held at Ahamdiyya, Ifako-Ijaye Local government area of Lagos state, recently with the theme; ‘Islam, Citizenship and Democracy.’

Speaking at the event, the immediate former Secretary, Lagos State Muslim pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji AbdulHakeem Kosoko described democracy as medicine which gives room for more people’s involvement in governance. He said Islam encourages consultation, competence and trust as they are germaine for Islamic system and leadership. Alhaji Kosoko who discouraged corruption which has engulfed the system, said,

“In the last six months, i have come to realise that if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us.”

He bemoaned the ideology of extreme stance on democracy but believed Muslims are a justly balanced society. Addressing the participants, Lagos House of Assembly candidate, Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1, Arch. Abdurahaman Bello advocated the needs for Muslims who are part of the society to be active as the society will get back to them through Democracy.

He cited the early Muslims who had lived under the leadership and protection of non-Muslim leaders with peace. He said that Muslims are meant to serve as role models in governance and devoid of corruption while being benevolent to the people.

“Paying tax makes a good citizen as it gives confidence to request your rights from the government ” He urged the parents to participate in politics even if they wish to remain non-partisan .

He pointed that good character, competence and ability to deliver efficiently would be key going into the public space as a leader. Flowers and Heart Nursery and Primary school event in the wake of 2023 general elections is an opportunity for the students and their parents to be enlightened on their civic rights, citizenship and democracy.

According to the school’s Proprietress, Mrs. Maryam Omoyele, the school usually picks a theme for every term based on the current situation of things in the country and since it’s the period of elections, the theme of “Islam, Citizenship and Democracy” was considered.

“We saw it as an opportunity to enlighten our children and pupils on their rights, how to be good and responsible citizens and also about democracy with Islamic teaching since it’s a Muslim school” “We have been able to teach them (pupils) about citizenship through some invited honourable members and political aspirants who spoke with them at the program,” she said.

Mrs. Omoyele who acknowledged the support and massive turn out of the parents disclosed that she was delighted with the program as students now understand democracy and how government works through past excursion to State House of Assembly and other arms of government .

Part of the highlights of the event was the pupils display of various Nigerian tribes with cultural diversity, promoting Nigeria’s unity and togetherness against division and corruption.

