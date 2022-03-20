News

School toilet kills 2 children, injure 3 others in Niger

Tragedy struck in Paiko as two children of the UK Bello Memorial Primary School, Paiko, Paikoro Local Government Area, Niger State were killed after a toilet block collapsed on them.

 

The incident which occurred at about 10 am on Saturday also left three other children seriously injured. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the children went to the refuse dump which was very close to the toilet to scavenge and dig for some materials which they can sell to people who buy scavenged materials.

 

The building it was reliably gathered had been on the verge of collapse for several years and efforts by the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) to repair the building and to fence the school had met with stiff resistance from  the residents.

 

According to a Resident who pleaded anonymity, the school had been collapsing bit by bit for some years and had been vandalized by residents living around the school. “Now, if you go to the school, it is open. None of the classrooms has a door or window because they have been stolen, the fence has collapsed and people have been vandalizing the infrastructures in the school.

 

“The toilet block is outside the school building and there is a refuse dump very close to the toilet. Children usually go to the refuse dump to dig up for things they can sell. It was in the process of these children digging the refuse this morning that the dilapidated building which was on the verge of collapsing fell on the children.”

 

Findings have it that the three injured children are currently receiving treatment at the Paiko Hospital.

 

