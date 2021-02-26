Schoolgirl with gun: A twist in the tale

Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, is located in a rural district within Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State. It was there that a heartrending story emanated involving a teenager, later discovered to be a 17-yearold girl, whose name was given as Promise Idorenyin, who had gone to the school with a gun.

Initial report on the internet had claimed that she took the gun to school with intent to shoot her Vice Principal, who had earlier asked her to cut her tainted hair. According the internet narrative, she had brought out the locally made double barrel gun ready to pull the trigger when a teacher, who was behind grabbed her and the school slipped into confusion, while soldiers of Operation Akpakwu were called in for her arrest.

But when confronted last Friday at the State Police headquarters, where she was paraded alongside her “boy friend,” a 38-year-old man known as Okon Effiong , she claimed that she simply took her boy friend’s gun to show her friends in the school, as that was “the first time” she ever saw a gun. Promise however, admitted that she was a cultist and a member of “Sky Queen.” She said she has never killed before and that the only man who was permitted to sleep with her in her parent’s house was Effiong. On his part, Effiong accepted that the gun in question belonged to him, claiming that he used it in the night during his vigilante outing.

He denied giving Promise the gun and wondered how his girlfriend was able to discover where he hid it. According to him, he started a relationship with Promise in August last year and that her parents know and approved of the relationship. But Promise’s schoolmates said she came to school on that fateful day tipsy and very emotional and it was the Principal who read her state of mind when he ordered her bag be searched and the gun was discovered around 3pm in the afternoon.

The Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, while briefing Journalists last week said: “On 11/02/2021, at about 1420 hours, one CSP Eni Aharanwa, the coordinator of joint border patrol, South South Zone 7, Calabar, handed over the above named suspect to the police.

The 17-year-old, SS 11 student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, Akpabuyo, had in her school bag, with possession of a locally made double barrel pistol, which was discovered by the principal of the school. The suspect admitted that the said firearm was given to her by boyfriend of Abasi Effiom Village in Akpabuyo. They are Promise Idorenyin, 17 years. Okon Effiong 38, boyfriend.” The Commissioner said that from investigation, the gun was given to her “to take to a blacksmith.”

He did not provide more details as he said investigation was ongoing. The astonishing aspect of the story is that the so-called 38-yearold Okon Effiong (whose physical stature betrays that age) had the approval of the girl’s parents and he sleeps with her right in their house, under their nose. A source close the family said her mother in particular accepted the man into their home because she claims that her daughter (Promise) was heady and extremely stubborn until Effiong started going out with her. For this reason, Effiong was frequenting Promise’s house and they were at peace with him. Effiong, an alleged cultist thereafter initiated Promise into the female wing of Skylo cult group, and she became a member of the “Sky Queen.”

