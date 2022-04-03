Schooling in Lagos: When learning becomes a burden

A school is a place of learning. But for some students in Lagos schools, school is a major source of discomfort and stress. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN examines the plight of children in Lagos schools and failure of regulatory agencies to live up to their responsibilities amid corruption allegations

“To be honest it’s hard, very hard”

That was the answer of 11-year-oĺd Babajide Adesanya(not real name) when asked how he copes with studying 21 subjects as a JSS2 student in Prideland International School, Ikorodu, Lagos. But having to study for his examination is not his only source of worries.

He laments how draining it is to resume school at 8:00 am, close at 3:30 pm, having to start a private lesson that ends at 7:00pm and multiple school assignments begging for his scarce attention.

Having missed the previous class(Jss1) owing to what he deemed a humongous school fees, he fears he may soon miss school again as he shares the same class as his elder brother; something he calls a heavy financial burden on his parents. “It’s not easy reading for 21 subjects.

They are really many but I try to read when I’m free, especially on Fridays. But I also have a private lesson teacher that teaches me from 5pm to 7pm after I close in school at 3:30pm. My lesson teacher taught me at home when I couldn’t join my mates in JSS1 because my father couldn’t pay my school fees when I was supposed to resume then.

That is why I try my best to impress my parents.” Though Adeyemi Afolabi(not real name),10, a JSS1 student of Goodvine College in the Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos offers 16 subjects, being taught 11 to 12 subjects a day could sometimes be sleep-inducing, he told Sunday Telegraph. “We were taught 8 subjects today. But it may not be 8 tomorrow.Sometimes, they can teach us 11, 12 or 13 subjects but I end up sleeping.”

After resuming at 8:00 am, according to him, he does not leave school until 6:00 pm because school closes at 5:00pm and he does an hour “school lesson” till 6:00pm. Education, for a number parents, is the most important legacy to bequeath to a child. Flowing from this, the choice of school is believed by some parents to be crucial to actualising the dream of a glorious future. With long hours in school, little time to rest and sleep, many subjects to read and multiple assignments to do, schooling in Lagos is not only difficult but stressful, some students told Sunday Telegraph.

According to Article 28 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989, education is the right of every child. It should be free, with equal access for girls and boys. But, access to quality education, Sunday Telegraph observes, is not equitably distributed.

While some parents would opt for schools with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance learning, a handful are compelled to keep their children in schools with decrepit facilities for economic reasons,findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed. Nigeria’s educational system, United Nations Children’s Fund(UNICEF) submits, is in assorted crises of infrastructural decay, neglect, waste of resources and sordid conditions of service.

“The country has over 10 million out-ofschool children. That’s the highest in the world. Another 27 million children in school are performing very poorly. Millions of Nigerians are half-educated, and over 60 million – or 30 per cent – are illiterate.” it said.

According to UNICEF, while the education crisis in Nigeria is affecting children across the country, some children are more likely to be affected than others: girls, children with disabilities, children from the poorest households, in street situations, or affected by displacement or emergencies, and children in geographically distant areas are all disproportionately affected by the education crisis. “Millions of Nigerian children have never set foot in a classroom – and this is a travesty.

Perhaps equally tragic is the high number of children who make it into a classroom, but never make the transition from primary school to secondary school – thereby cutting off their chances for a secure future. It is estimated that 35 per cent of Nigerian children who attend primary school do not go on to attend secondary school.

Half of all Nigerian children did not attend secondary school in 2021,” said Peter Hawkings, country representative,UNICEF. Borrowing space for recreational activities In a number of schools visited by Sunday Telegraph, it was observed while some are tall in fees charged, they are short in terms of space for recreational activities.

Like Goodvine School, Amor Foundation school do not have adequate space for sporting activities. At the Expressway Primary School(public school) in the Ketu area of Lagos, Sunday Telegraph observed that Amor Foundation School(private school) was having its interhouse sports in the school.

Disguised as a parent interested in patronising Amor Foundation School, our Sunday Telegraph asked Amor Foundation School ‘s headmistress what it would cost to register a primary four pupil.

While it costs over N90,000 to register a primary 4 pupil in Goodvine School, it costs N51,000 per term to do same in Amor Foundation. “This is not our school. We are just here for our inter-house sports. Our school is very close to this place. We’ve already closed for this session but you will pay N51,000 in total for a primary 4 pupil.”

Meanwhile, a joint report on outdoor recreation within the school setting by Professor of Education, Brendon Hyndman and child development lecturer and development psychology expert, Shirley Wyver, reveal that the provision of a catalogue of outdoor recreational opportunities in schools is vital to ensuring that children develop healthy habits and strong minds to take with them into both adolescence and adulthood .

“So, if a child is undertaking vigorous outdoor recreational pursuits at school, it is expected that a child’s capacity to be able to remember, perceive, concentrate and attend to academic tasks should be improved. “The impact and level of quality of earlier life experiences in physical and recreational pursuits often tracks into adulthood.

Despite physical activity options being required to be delivered in various capacities of the school system, research continues to recognise that children will engage or prefer to engage in more sedentary-type behaviours of sitting and standing. Large proportions of children exceed national screen time recommendations and not meeting child physical activity guidelines has become the norm across most countries worldwide.

“In addition to the physical benefits that can be derived from outdoor recreational strategies within schools, research over the past two decades continues to unveil the interconnections between both the body and the mind. For example, Santrock makes the statement, “biological processes can influence cognitive processes and vice versa … we are talking about the development of an integrated individual with a mind and body that are interdependent”

“The brain is one of the busiest organs in the human body by processing around one fifth of the body’s metabolism during cognitive processes.

Therefore, it should be no surprise that cognitive processes require a steady stream of oxygen and energy from physical activities to meet such mental demands and why sedentary pursuits of sitting/standing should be avoided to ensure that mental demands are optimally catered for.

So, if a child is undertaking vigorous outdoor recreational pursuits at school, it is expected that a child’s capacity to be able to remember, perceive, concentrate and attend to academic tasks should be improved,”it read.

Lamentation of parents

For some parents, there are ceaseless complaints about harsh learning environment which they argue have negatively impacted learning. Mojirade Olatunde tells her daughter’s story: “As a former student of Oriwu Model College,Ikorodu, my daughter always complained of the poor quality of meal she got. In fact, she said most times, she ate once a day.

She complained how big bed bugs shared her mattress with her. Another thing I found annoying was the fact that she said that sometimes, they would be asked to cut grass as a form of punishment, even when they had a teacher in their classroom. Then, you ask yourself, how sensible is such a decision?”

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph about her child’s experience, Mrs Busola Arogundade, said it was shocking that a nursery school pupil would be given an assignment that would require him to download from the internet and spiral bind. “When schools give such assignments, what do they really intend to achieve?” She asked .”The one in Primary 5 carries textbooks that weigh more than the carrier. Going to school should not be punishment for our kids. It shouldn’t. ”

Keeping up with the Joneses

Explaining why her kids do not attend schools in her neighbourhood, Mrs Jumoke Ajisafe, said quality and affordability were two factors considered in her choice of schools for her kids.

“When I look around me here, I cannot really find the school that suits my taste. It is fantastic to have your child’s school close to where you live but at what cost? I’ve seen schools around me where teachers struggle with their tenses. Even the environment is not conducive for learning. Factors like these contribute to making one move out of one’s comfort zone to satisfy the kids and one’s taste for quality education.

Though sometimes, they miss the morning assembly. Sometimes, they even come home late, but it’s worth it.” In his reaction, a secondary school teacher, who wants to be anonymous, said the problem with most parents was, according to him, the erroneous belief that the quality of a school is in its school fees.

“Some parents would not take their children to certain schools because the school fees is cheap and will cast them as ‘socially backward’.

Their children are not attending schools because of the quality provided but to mingle with the children of the high and mighty, even when they are struggling to pay. Look, there are good public schools in Lagos today that can produce wonderful students we can be proud of anywhere in the world. Most problems we have in this country are selfinflicted.

Imagine children staying at home because parents can’t pay school fees. Let me shock you; a great number of these so-called private schools don’t even have qualified teachers.”

They must not fail Sharing his experience with Sunday Telegraph, a primary school teacher in Lagos, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was no way a child would fail in his class regardless of how dull they may be because the school must ‘make parents happy’ “There was a time some of my pupils did not do well at all.

The headmaster didn’t like the results. He asked me to get them good results, stating that a bad result would quicken the process of losing the pupils to competitors around. So, I had to do the needful. I gave the pupils, who performed poorly new scripts, told them what to write and marked again. At the end of the day, all my pupils passed very well.

The parents and the school were happy but my conscience would not let me rest because I knew I was helping to destroy the future of the same people I should help build.”

‘When they finish,they collect envelope and go’

Posing as a parent interested in enrolling a child, Sunday Telegraph asked the principal of Goodvine School what it would cost to admit children into JSS1 and JSS 2 classes. See the conversation below:

Sunday Telegraph: Please, I want to know what it costs to bring a JSS 1 student here Principal: The form is N5,000 and the school fees is N154,000 Sunday Telegraph: That’s scary o Principal: It’s not.

Go to another school and you know we are being fair Sunday Telegraph: Your school is not for the poor Principal: We are for everyone. We have children of pepper sellers here. I’m even saying N154,000. It’s N159,500. Principal: But let them come and write exam Sunday Telegraph:They will write exams?

Principal: There’s no school you will go that they won’t demand entrance examination. There is a document we must keep.When people from Ministry of Education come, they check it. It’s for quality assurance. They were in my school last three days.

They spent five days with me. Sunday Telegraph:Is that what they do in public schools too? I know schools where 80 people are in a classroom. Even more. What kind of learning can take place there? Principal: That’s their school now Sunday Telegraph: And they’re talking about quality assurance in private schools?

Principal: They’re here now.When they finish,they collect envelope and go…when they are broke, they remember private schools.

Saving children from poor mental health Speaking to Sunday Telegraph on what stakeholders describe as ‘weird assignments’ in primary schools, a mental health nurse and the immediate past Chairman, Association of Psychiatric Nurses of Nigeria, Aro Unit, Jiboku Kikelomo,said: “The academic workload on young students is so heavy, demanding and most times not commensurate with the class of a child.

A nursery school pupil should not have gotten to that level with assignments where they will have to download and spiral bind. It’s a case of malefficience on the regulatory bodies in charge of schools. This is a matter that should be looked into and corrected.” On when a child should start primary school, she provides medical explaination on why age five is the ideal age.

“The ideal age for a child to begin school is age five .We need to allow the children to enjoy their childhood and their early learning years.

As a guide, the minimum age recommended for a child to start primary school is age five and they should be 11 years old by the time they get to secondary school.

In the first five years of life, experiences and relationships stimulate children’s development, creating millions of connections in their brains. In fact, children’s brains develop connections faster in the first five years than at any other time in their lives.The pre-school age is 3-4. And the generally accepted age for school age is 4-5 years.

“Every child is different when it comes to reaching milestones, and this is especially true at age five. Some children are able to read a little at this age, while others are still learning their letters.This is the perfect time to start school but may vary according to the Parent’s circumstances (both Parents working) especially in Nigeria,” she said.

According to Jiboku, a study led by the University of Exeter Medical School, which investigated more than 2,000 children across 80 primary schools in Devon, found that children who are younger than their peers when they start school are more likely to develop poorer mental health, as rated by parents and teachers.

“It gets complicated when they now begin to struggle mentally to keep up with their peers who probably are older in age and this may distress them. The vulnerable ones amongst them, especially those born with learning difficulty or those born prematurely may find it extremely hard to cope.

By extension, there is a resultant distress and frustration that the parent feels when such child is not doing well in school,” she explained.

Additional report by Chinyere Abiaziem

