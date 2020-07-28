News

Schools closure: FG toying with our future, says NANS

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

Nigeria students yesterday said that they were worried about the continued closure of schools in the country by the Federal Government. The students said such continued closure of the nation’s schools was a rather dangerous action that could be detrimental to the future of the teeming youths of the country.

 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone A, who expressed their worry alleged further that the Federal Government was just hiding under the guise of COVID- 19 to deny children of the masses the right to education with the continuous closure of schools across the country.

 

In a press conference in Kano yesterday, Secretary General of the association, Abdullahi Saleh, stated that the continuous closure of schools would plunge the future of the country into a sorry state.

 

According to him, some countries with higher infections than Nigeria had considered reopening their educational institutions, expressing dismay that the government lifted suspension on air travel and was even planning to conduct elections in some states.

 

The Secretary General wondered why the government would approve the reopening of viewing centers, eateries and market places, but continued to close down schools, describing the situation as “sheer insensitivity and callousness exhibited by the government to its younger generation.”

 

Saleh lamented that the continued closure of schools might lead to an increase in the number of out-of-school children in most parts of the country, expressing concern that; “some pupils and students sent back home are already mixing with those that don’t care to go to school.

