Schools: FG vows to sanction COVID-19 protocols violators

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said that the Federal Government will not hesitate to sanction any school that violates the coronavirus protocols.

Speaking on Monday in Kano, the Minister said government had put in place mechanisms to sanction erring schools and violators of guidelines to ensure safe re-opening of schools.

Nwajiuba disclosed this during a one-day meeting with stakeholders from the Northwest zone on the readiness for safe re-opening of schools

The meeting, organised by the United Nations Childen’s Fund (UNICEF) with support from GEP 3, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), held in Kano on Monday.

The Minister said the meeting was imperative to deliberate and adopt the national guidelines and template towards safe re-opening of the schools after about seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him: “The Federal Ministry of Education developed the safe school readiness template for an integrated approach to safe school re-opening which comes with many lessons. The template requires the full engagement of all stakeholders which is considered a sine qua non for successful implementation.

“It is in view of the above, that the Ministry considers it expedient to hold this stakeholders’ meeting at this time to plan and address the eventual safe re-opening of schools and learning facilities, nationwide.”

