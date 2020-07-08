Schools in Kenya to remain closed till Jan. 2021

The Kenyan Government has said all schools will remain closed until January 2021 due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Final year exams, usually written in October and November, have also been cancelled.

George Magoha, Kenya’s Education Minister, said students would repeat a year as schools had closed in mid-March, three months after the school calendar had begun, the BBC reports.

“The 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

The decision would apply to public and private schools.

Kenya has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with at least 164 deaths.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a phased reopening of the country, including the lifting of travel restrictions in the main cities of Nairobi and Mombasa.

