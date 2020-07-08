Education

Schools in Kenya to remain closed till Jan. 2021

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Kenyan Government has said all schools will remain closed until January 2021 due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.
Final year exams, usually written in October and November, have also been cancelled.
George Magoha, Kenya’s Education Minister, said students would repeat a year as schools had closed in mid-March, three months after the school calendar had begun, the BBC reports.
“The 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.
The decision would apply to public and private schools.
Kenya has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with at least 164 deaths.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a phased reopening of the country, including the lifting of travel restrictions in the main cities of Nairobi and Mombasa.

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Stakeholders kick over reopening of schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

MIXED-FEELINGS   For the umpteenth time, there is palpable anxiety among stakeholders over directive by the Federal Government for reopening of schools. Though, many stakeholders have kicked against the move, some described it as a welcome development   Proposal to reopen schools from the pit of hell –Parents   ASUU, NLC caution govt on schools’ […]
Education

COVID-19: Corps members donate relief materials to Lagos residents

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

T he corps members deployed to Odi-Olowo Local Community Development Authority (LCDA), Lagos State for the one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have donated relief packages to residents of the area, as part of moves to cushion the effects of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the people.   The relief packages, […]
Education

Bowen Varsity sacks over 100 workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 100 staffers of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State have been sacked by the management of the institution, it has been learnt. According to a source, the development which had already created tension on the campus of the institution was as a result of the management’s resolve to sustain and reposition the university. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: