Schools’ resumption: Delta allays PTA, students’ fears over COVID-19

Dominic Adewole ASABA Delta State Government has guaranteed the safety of students and teachers from contacting coronavirus as schools that were shutdown to curtail the spread of the virus re-open for academic session.

The state had last week trained over 5,690 public and private school teachers across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state on COVID-19 protocols to prevent pupils from contacting the virus.

This came after the state had taken critical measures to avert the continuous spread of the disease and adopted interim measures, including granting of tax incentives to assist low income earners and proprietors of private establishments to sustain public spending.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, urged teachers and students not to panic, assuring that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had put necessary measures in place for resumption of schools.

According to him, the state government had supplied sanitisers, hand washing bowls, liquid soap, napkins and face-masks to public and private schools to curtail the virus, hence members of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) in various schools should not exercise any fear.

