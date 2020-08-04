News

Schools’ resumption: Delta allays PTA, students’ fears over COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Dominic Adewole ASABA Delta State Government has guaranteed the safety of students and teachers from contacting coronavirus as schools that were shutdown to curtail the spread of the virus re-open for academic session.

 

The state had last week trained over 5,690 public and private school teachers across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state on COVID-19 protocols to prevent pupils from contacting the virus.

 

This came after the state had taken critical measures to avert the continuous spread of the disease and adopted interim measures, including granting of tax incentives to assist low income earners and proprietors of private establishments to sustain public spending.

 

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, urged teachers and students not to panic, assuring that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had put necessary measures in place for resumption of schools.

 

According to him, the state government had supplied sanitisers, hand washing bowls, liquid soap, napkins and face-masks to public and private schools to curtail the virus, hence members of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) in various schools should not exercise any fear.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bandits kill 3 officers, 13 soldiers in Katsina

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

*Military: 17 bandits, 1 officer, 2 soldiers killed The Nigerian military has suffered large casualties in Katsina State, after suspected armed bandits ambushed troops advancing towards a bandits’ leader’s camp at Shimfida in Jibia Local Government Area.   Highly placed establishment sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the troops of the Nigerian Army […]
News

Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into anguish following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed.   The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday brought down many houses and even swept […]
News Top Stories

UTME: Admission exercise to begin August 21

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the 1st and 2nd choice admission exercise from August 21, 2020, to a date yet to be announced.   This was contained in a 2020 admission guideline made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, by the Head of Information, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: