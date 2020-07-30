Schools’ resumption: Delta trains over 5,690 teachers on COVI9-19 protocols

Ahead of August 4 resumption of schools, Delta State Government has trained over 5,690 teachers in the state on COVID-19 protocols as part of moves to prevent the students and pupils from contacting the pandemic. The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, said the move was in a bid to ensure adequate safety of school children, saying a total of 5,697 teachers selected from public and private schools from across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state participated in the training. Ukah, who addressed the participants at a twoday training held at St. Patrick’s College Playground in Asaba, the state capital, said the ministry partnered the state Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to achieve the goal. He, therefore, pointed out that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was irrevocably committed to safeguarding the health of residents of the state, especially the teachers and their wards.

