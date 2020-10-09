Schools’ resumption: Lion Quest trains teachers on social emotional learning 

Ifeoma Ononye

As schools resume across Nigeria after the pandemic lockdown, Lion Quest team, has commenced training of teachers on best ways to better manage pupils.

According to the National Coordinator of Lion Quest programme in Nigeria, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, Lion Quest is a youth development program that emphasizes the use of social emotional learning strategies in developing young people of strong character and values.

Oyekanmi, who led the Lion Quest team on a two-day training of teachers of De Dynamics Private School, Otta, Ogun State, explained that there is no better time than now to train teachers on social emotional learning.

He explained that children have stayed at home for so long because of the pandemic and must have picked up several habits which the teachers may find difficult to deal with.

“Going through these training will help the teachers understand themselves better, make better decisions, become better listeners and know how best to manage these children,” he said.

In further explaining why these social emotional learning strategies are important, he stated that the training offers courses like social awareness, self awareness, self management, decision making and relationship skills.

Under these core skills, there are several breakdowns in each of them that helps the children to become better adult, help them withstand peer pressure, help them make good decisions, set goals and have good relationship with the family and their community.

The Lion Quest programme has three skills, which are skills for growing up, for primary school level; skills for adolescence, for junior secondary level and skill for action for senior secondary and beyond.

For Nigeria, the skills for adolescence has been adopted and is currently being implemented.

Proprietor of the school, Jide Bello was elated to share that he is glad that teachers of his school took the training days before the school’s resumption.

“Lion Quest training presented advantages for both teachers and pupils and since we strive to groom children that are excellent in both behavior and academics, I could not resist signing up our teachers for the training,” he said.

The Lion Quest team has been training teachers from private schools since 2013 in Lagos and Abuja. Presently, it is restricted to private schools because plans are still on the way to discuss with government for public schools.

