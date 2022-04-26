SCI advocates end to childhood death from vaccine-preventable diseases

As the world commemorates World Immunisation Week, Save the Children International (SCI) in Nigeria has urged governments at all levels and stakeholders to accelerate actions toward reducing and ending death from vaccine preventable diseases.

Available data has shown that global vaccination rates have dropped to levels not seen in a decade, with 3.5 million fewer children receiving vaccines in 2020 compared to 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the disruption of immunisation services, leaving millions of children at greater risk of missing out on critical vaccinations against diseases like measles, mumps, whooping cough, pneumonia, and poliomyelitis.

SCI, a leading child rights organisation headquartered in the UK with offices in over 120 countries around the world, believes that immunisation saves millions of lives and it is recognised as one of the world’s most successful health interventions. In Nigeria and around the world, SCI gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and be protected from abuse.

Shannon Ward, Interim Country Director, SCI in Nigeria said, “Every child needs to be vaccinated against preventable diseases. These diseases can negatively impact quality of life and cause death. We welcome increased emphasis and training for health workers and community members on the many benefits of immunisation.”

This year, World Immunisation Week’s scheduled from April 24 to 30, 2022, with the theme ‘Long Life for All’ aims to highlight the collective action needed, and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against vaccine preventable diseases.

This theme is apt as the world gradually recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This brings us another opportunity to enhance the collaboration of various stakeholders and interest groups including community, religious, and traditional rulers and private sector companies to contribute to improving health for all towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.

Amanuel Mamo, Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, SCI Nigeria said, ‘’We urge the Government of Nigeria to support an increase in domestic investment in the health sector to meet with 15 per cent target of the Abuja Declaration (2001) and ensure that health spending improves child health services, including by removing user fees, reducing non-financial barriers to accessing care, and prioritising primary health services, among others. Focusing on zero-dose children is particularly important because those who are reached with the first vaccine are highly likely to also receive remaining dosages.”

“This week provides us an opportunity to increase public awareness about the importance of every person’s need and rights, including that of children, girls, women and people with disabilities, to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases. We call for increased coordination, collaboration with and support of stakeholders and the government to be able to deliver high-quality, timely, free and accessible immunisation programmes at all levels.”

SCI has therefore called on the federal and state governments to keep immunisation high on their sustainable development agendas as vaccinated communities will be healthy, productive and resilient.

Hence, SCI supports the need for accelerating vaccine coverage by supporting Gavi’s 2020 replenishment and ensuring investment drives for more equitable vaccination coverage, and to improve vaccine affordability, especially for children and other vulnerable groups.

