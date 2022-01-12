SCI advocates thorough implementation of Borno State Child Protection Law

Country Director, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria, Mercy Gichuhi has called for a thorough implementation of the Borno State Child Protection law, saying it will go a long way in reducing issues that are hindering the development of the children in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Save the Children International issued on Tuesday.

According to Gichuhi, “The passage of the law is a new year gift to the children of Borno State.”

She however noted that good governance is about listening to the voices of the most vulnerable – the children, who have been crying over the years for their lives to be protected.

SCI in the statement noted that the development is a phase of a new dawn for children in the state as the government rolls out the ‘’Child Protection Law’’. Approved by the house of assembly in December 2021, and signed into law by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on January 10, 2022.

The law seeks to protect children who continue to bear the brunt of the 12-year conflict in the region. The law puts the state in the spotlight as the first-ever in the region to domesticate the Child Rights Act (CRA) aimed at improving and protecting children’s rights.

Madina Abdulkadir, Girl Champion, SCI Nigeria (Borno), said, “We the children of Borno state would like to show our sincere appreciation for passing the Child Protection Law. There is no gainsaying that the act will be the best for the children in Borno State because the crisis and abuses that have been going on in the state have always been a threat to our lives, we are grateful to the governor, the government of Borno State and other international bodies for ensuring the bill was passed.

The provision of the Act will make a change in the narrative of an average Borno child who is not guaranteed or assured of a daily meal or proper shelter. We are very grateful.”

Over a decade, SCI has been leading advocacy towards the domestication of the Child Rights Act in Borno State alongside partner organisations, civil society organisations (CSOs), child champions, communities, religious and traditional leaders, and in the last couple of years in with the Borno State Children’s parliament.

SCI is glad to see the role that children played in the process leading up to the passing of this bill into law. This demonstrates the impact and effectiveness of child-led advocacies. SCI Nigeria will continue its collaboration and partnership in the implementation of this law.

