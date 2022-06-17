News

SCI begs Buhari to protect, end violence against children

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to protect children from harmful traditional practices and end all forms of violence against girls and boys. Thisiscontainedinanopen advocacylettertothePresident and other top government functionaries, including the Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen; Minister of Education Adamu Adamu; and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, among others. The letter is written to celebrate The Day of the African Child which is commemorated to remember hundreds of school children who lost their lives during a peaceful protest for their right to education in Soweto, South Africa, on June 16, 1976. The SCI called for the timely release and utilisation of adequate domestic funds to back legal laws protecting children’s rights without which the impact of those rights may not be felt by children. In addition, the SCI called for double investment in children and to prioritise implementation of child sensitive policies and strategies nationwide; the establishment of at least one specialised children’s court and dedicated law enforcement units within the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in each of the six geo-political zones of the country to fasttrack the full implementation of the Violence .

 

