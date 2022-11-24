Health

SCI donates N23m worth of hospital equipment, IPC materials

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Save the Children International (SCI) has donated about N23 million worth of hospital equipment for five flagship hospitals in Ikorodu as well as infection prevention control (IPC) materials for 30 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Ikorodu. The donated materials were presented in Ikorodu recently during the World Pneumonia Day commemoration. November 12 of every year is set aside for World Pneumonia Day. The theme for this year is ‘Championing the Fight to Stop Pneumonia’. Folake Kuti, a project manager with SCI Nigeria, said the street value of the donated items, both the hospital equipment and the IPC materials is almost N23 million.

Some of the IPC materials are hand wash, toilet wash and waste bags while the hospital equipment are majorly for baby deliveries. “We also donated some washing machines so that they will use it to wash bed sheets or whatever garments are used in health facilities. Other donated equipment includes weighing scale, stethoscope for both children and adults; most of these items were actually requested for by the various hospitals in Ikorodu. While the hospital equipment is going to five flagship hospitals the IPC materials are going to all 30 PHCs in Ikorodu.

According to Kuti, the take away from the event is that SCI Nigeria is strengthening the capacity of health care workers. “We have supported them with all the equipment and materials they need to be able to put the materials into use and we are also working with the community for them to be aware of all the signs and symptoms of pneumonia, how to prevent and respond to pneumonia and to prevent children from dying from pneumonia.

“We have also called on the government to do what they need to do. The local governments have not been proactive in supporting PHCs. “Governments at all level must begin to spend money to make sure that needed materials are available regularly in the health facilities to make sure that all the supports that are needed in health facilities are provided at the PHC level.” In addition, the project manager also disclosed that the SCI Nigeria has also discussed the issue of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). “We have also worked with the state governments to make sure that the people are aware so that there is transparency and accountability in the way disbursed fund is used.

 

