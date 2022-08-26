SCI lauds Zamfara State House of Assembly for passing Child Protection Bill into Law 

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has commended the Zamfara State House of Assembly for passing the Child Protection Bill into law on August 16, 2022, almost 18 years after the Child Rights Act (2003) was first presented to the House to be domesticated.

Also, the SCI Nigeria has called for the full implementation of the Child Protection Bill in the state, saying this will be instrumental in ending violations and abuse of the rights of every child in Zamfara state.

These are contained in a statement by the SCI Nigeria.

Madina Abdulkadir, Girl Champion, SCI Nigeria said, “I am so happy for children in Zamfara. This is a great news because the passage of the law is a realisation that all children have the right to better life and opportunities to grow up safely. I am calling on the states that have signed the law to speed up the full implementation throughout the Federation. I hope the remaining states will be inspired and take similar action to adopt the child rights act immediately.”

Maryam Ahmed, Youth Ambassador, SCI Nigeria, said, “the adoption of the Child Protection Bill in Zamfara State is a key first step to stop the war on children. I commend the State House of Assembly for being champions on protecting the rights and welfare of children. I hope the Bill will be properlysocialised, funded and implemented in the state to help in providing a favourable environment in which children can realize and release their full potentials.”

Amanuel Mamo, Director of Advocacy, Campaign, Communication and Media, SCI Nigeria said, “We celebrate the decision made by the Zamfara State House of Assembly in passing the Child Protection Bill that ensures the rights of Zamfara State children are protected, respected and fulfilled. The Bill has come to pass at a very critical time when sexual abuse, molestation, rape, early child and forced marriage, child labour, kidnaping and trafficking are robbing the childhood of many girls and boys. However.”

It is to be recalled that SCI Nigeria in collaboration with its partner organisations has been advocating and campaigning towards the domestication of CRA 2003 in Zamfara State. SCI recognises and appreciates the contribution that partner organisations, CSOs, child champions, children parliament, community, religious and traditional leaders had made towards the adoption of the bill.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...