SCI Nigeria donates N50m equipment to boost care in pneumonia, others

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has donated health care equipment worth about N50 million that would aid diagnosis and treatment outcomes for neonatal and under-five children battling pneumonia and other childhood diseases.

The Chief of Party for the INSPIRING Project being implemented by the SCI Nigeria, Dr. Isah Adamu said the donated items would be shared among 27 health facilities including two general hospitals in Ikorodu Local Government.. The donated items include consumables to prevent infections, infection prevention control (IPC) materials, sanitisers, Jiks to ensure clean hands to prevent transmission of infections, Incubators for premature babies, infra-thermometers, pulse oxymeters, among others. According to him, funding for the purchase of the donated items was from GlaxoSmith- Klime (GSK), a top pharmaceutical giant that is also interested in the protection and good health of infants and under-five. During the presentation of the items in Ikorodu recently, he disclosed that the main aim of the initiative was to work with primary health care centres in the Ikorodu Local Government to reduce the deaths of young children in the communities. “We started working with the primary health care centers in 2018 and though COVID- 19 caused a few setbacks, we continued to do some studies to be able to show to our donors.

Ikorodu was used as the pilot to study to see whether it would work before it could be replicated in other parts of the state.” Speaking in the same vein, Country Director, SCI Nigeria, Famari Barro said the initiative is to reduce the number of infant and early childhood mortality. Barro who was represented by Awamaka Ifionu, deputy director for programmes operations with SCI Nigeria, said, “When we started the journey in 2018, we looked for the area where we could make an impact with the available resources and we decided to go to Ikorodu. The initiative focuses on childhood illnesses with pneumonia at the forefront. We are working on capacity building at primary health care centers and we have supported health workers to get training and to be able to correctly diagnose illnesses. This will help the children to get their treatment in a timely manner,” he said.

