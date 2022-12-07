SCI Nigeria, GSK donate N8.10m Dashboard App, table devices to Lagos State

…boost health information system

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria with support from GlaxoSmithKlime (GSK) has donated District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS2) Dashboard App valued at N2.5 million, and 30 internet tablets valued at N5.6 million to the Lagos State Health Service Commission (LSHSC).

Adamu Isah, Chief of Party, INSPIRING Project at the SCI Nigeria and Senior Manager, Scientific Affairs & Public Health, at the GSK, Dr. Temitayo Olowoikere presented the donated items to the Permanent Secretary at the LSHSC, Dr. Ademuyiwa Benjamin Eniayewun at the Sojourner by Genesis, Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend.

According to the Chief of Party at the INSPIRING Project, the total value of the donated equipment is just over N8 million.

The INSPIRING project funded by GSK, is working to reduce the number of child deaths from pneumonia and other preventable infectious diseases in Lagos and Jigawa states.

In line with the donation made possible with the support of GSK, 30 health workers and trainers have been trained on the judicious use of the dashboard, which is an open-source, web-based software used as a health management information system tool for collecting, analysing, visualising and sharing data.

While receiving the items on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the Permanent Secretary at the LSHSC, said the donated items will enhance correct information accessibility and interpretation in decision making by the Health Management Information System (HMIS) in the state.

Eniayewun said, “I think this is a paradigm shift in the way our hospitals may handle and capture data and render it on information gathering. Before now we had issues with the collection and almost all data collection are done manually but with this training and the introduction of this DHIS tablet, I believe is a big step to us rendering and handling appropriate and very useful data and this will be the beginning of good data collection for the whole country.

“At the end of the day if they are taking decision for health care it will be very seamless and we will have access to accurate information in a timely fashion; so that is the whole idea of this. And I want to thank the partners for sponsoring and supporting us in achieving this.”

Speaking on the benefits of the training, he said based on the data collection skill acquired; the health systems in the state will have the right quality data. “You can generate accurate information that can be used for planning purposes and decision making so that’s the whole idea of gathering the data.”

He said the state government is going to cascade the training in health facilities. “We are going to expand the training to other areas of health management information system.

On what is going to be the expectations in terms of data usage for the LSHSC, other health facilities and the public sector, Eniayewun said, timeliness would be of essence in data collection. “Accurate data in 2023 is where we are going,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...