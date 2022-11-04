SCI seeks COP27 Summit intervention over climate emergency

…as floods displace 19 million children

Save the Children International (SCI) has highlighted the need for next week’s COP27 Summit to get the climate emergency under control, saying widespread flooding over the past three months has thrown the lives of about 19 million children off course in the top five most impacted countries.

These are contained in a statement by SCI issued yesterday.

Children in Pakistan, Nigeria, India, Chad and South Sudan have witnessed the most extensive flooding globally between August and October this year, affecting 38.7 million people with thousands of people killed and millions displaced, according to The International Disasters Database.

To this end, the SCI has called on governments at COP27 to support the creation of a new loss and damage climate finance mechanism to help address the cost of the impacts of the climate crisis to children’s rights. This includes supporting communities already hit by climate impacts. “Save the Children teams have been responding to the floods in all of the five most impacted countries in the past three months where the aid organisation works (Pakistan, Nigeria, South Sudan and India).”

According to SCI, “COP27 represents one of the final opportunities to get the climate emergency under control and provide ambitious funding to secure a safe future for our planet and generations to come. The climate crisis is a child right crisis and the decisions made in Sharm el-Sheikh will affect children’s futures.

“It will take months, if not years, to repair the flood damage in all five countries. However, the scale of need required for sustainable and resilient reconstruction likely exceeds most of the countries available resources.”

The SCI statement showed that water flowing above dangerous levels have left a trail of destruction in each country, with homes submerged, crops destroyed, and schools forced to close – jeopardising the education of thousands of children.

“Torrential monsoon rains, accelerated by glacial melt, triggered record-breaking flash flooding in Pakistan this summer, which severely impacted about 16 million children – the highest number of children affected by flooding in a single country this year.

The floods disproportionately hit the most vulnerable households in the poorest areas of Pakistan, washing away livestock and millions of acres of farmland and submerging entire villages. As a direct result of the flooding, between 8.4 to 9.1 million people may be pushed into poverty, according to official government estimates.

The number of people going hungry in Pakistan has also soared by an alarming 45 per cent, with 8.62 million people now facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity – 3.4 million of them children.

The five countries most affected by flooding with available Acute Food Insecurity Data all suffer from high levels of food insecurity, meaning they are all in the grips of a hunger crisis that is being accelerated by climate disasters.

In Nigeria, where about 19 million people were already experiencing crisis-levels of hunger or worse, extreme flooding has destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.

More than 1.25 million children have been affected by the worst floods to hit Nigeria in a decade. With at least 250 schools destroyed and millions of people forced to flee their homes, flooding has taken a serious toll on children’s learning.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...