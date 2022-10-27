News

Scientists develop drug that block gene central to cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

An experimental drug has for the first time been shown to block a gene central to the growth of many cancers. The findings were presented at the 34th EORTCNCI- AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium in Barcelona, Spain from October 26 to 28. The treatment — known as OMO-103 — works by suppressing MYC, which orchestrates messages telling a cell to divide.

In a study of a dozen patients with various forms of hard to treat cancer, the drug was able to halt tumour growth in eight patients. Of these, two had pancreatic cancer, three had colon cancer, one had nonsmall lung cancer, one had a sarcoma and one had salivary gland cancer. Experts have been trying for years to develop a drug that directly blocks MYC, which goes into overdrive in 70 per cent of human cancers. Lead study author Dr. Elena Garralda, Director of the Early Drug Development Unit at Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) in Barcelona, said: “MYC is one of

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sultan to FG: Find ways of reducing high food prices, other items

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Ba uchi

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has appealed to the federal, state and local governments to find ways of reducing the hike in the price of food stuff and other items in the country.   Besides, he equally called and advised men and women who buy and sell to be careful of […]
News

Insecurity: Emir of Zuru charges Nigeria military to outsmart bandits

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Emir of Zuru, Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Muhammadu Sani Sami (rtd) has charged the Military to go the extra-mile to out wit bandits ravaging the Northern parts of the country. Sami told the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8th Division, Sokoto, Major General U. A. Yusuf to engage his men in more aggressive patrols […]
News

2023: Ebonyi needs trusted, committed Governor – Nwonu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions in the House of Representatives and member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the National Assembly, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, yesterday said the people of the state need someone that has the welfare of the people at heart and a trusted person to occupy the governorship seat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica