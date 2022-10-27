Scientists develop drug that block gene central to cancer

An experimental drug has for the first time been shown to block a gene central to the growth of many cancers. The findings were presented at the 34th EORTCNCI- AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium in Barcelona, Spain from October 26 to 28. The treatment — known as OMO-103 — works by suppressing MYC, which orchestrates messages telling a cell to divide.

In a study of a dozen patients with various forms of hard to treat cancer, the drug was able to halt tumour growth in eight patients. Of these, two had pancreatic cancer, three had colon cancer, one had nonsmall lung cancer, one had a sarcoma and one had salivary gland cancer. Experts have been trying for years to develop a drug that directly blocks MYC, which goes into overdrive in 70 per cent of human cancers. Lead study author Dr. Elena Garralda, Director of the Early Drug Development Unit at Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) in Barcelona, said: “MYC is one of

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...