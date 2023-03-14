News

Scientists plan bacon colourant ban over links to type 2 diabetes –Study

Posted on

Leading scientists, MPs and peers in the United Kingdom have been urging ministers to halt the use of nitrites — chemical additives in most cured meats such as ham, bacon and sausages over mounting research linking them to type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.

Used as a preservative — you may see names such as E249, E250 and E251 on ingredients lists, for example — the chemicals also give meats a distinctive pink colour and are thought to increase their shelf life. Manufacturers even claim that nitrites keep meats free from bacteria that cause food poisoning. And yet evidence being uncovered by the scientists suggested they significantly raise rates of serious disease — and also may not help to prevent food poisoning, as the manufacturers suggest. The new study by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) concluded that two-thirds of Britons regularly consume processed meats containing nitrites daily — yet around 60 per cent are unaware that they may significantly increase their risk of bowel cancer. The WCRF said its analysis of scientific research indicated that regularly consuming processed meats containing nitrites is linked to up to one in six bowel cancer cases in men; and one in ten cases in women.



