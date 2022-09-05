Scientists uncover link between appetite, sun exposure

Adeyemi Researchers in Israel said they have found that exposure to the sun makes men more hungry but not women.

The study was published in the journal ‘Nature Metabolism’. According to the researchers, sun exposure in males of both animal species and humans triggers a protein called p53 to repair any DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix.

It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carry genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction.

Nearly every cell in a person’s body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA).

Ghrelin, a hormone that increases hunger, is produced by the body in response to the activation of p53. The hormone estrogen prevents the interaction of p53 with ghrelin in rfemales, which prevents the urge to eat after exposure to the sun

