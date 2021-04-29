Health

Scientists urge Nigerians to take COVID-19 vaccination

Against the background of misinformation being disseminated about COVID-19 vaccination, a renowned Professor of Virology and Chairman, Expert Advisory Review Committee on COVID-19 at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Prof. Oyewale Tomori has advised Nigerians to take the jab to protect against coronavirus. Tomori who made the call recently in Lagos, also cautioned the people to strictly observe COVID-19 protocols by using face masks, ensuring social distancing and hygiene so as to avert the 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections which he stressed was imminent. He spoke at a media roundtable with the theme: ‘Journalism, Pandemic, and Vaccines: Where Do We Go From Here?’, organised by the Nigeria Academy of Science (NAS), in collaboration with Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

Tomori who was a former President of NAS, said, “Take the vaccine; do not debate it because there is no debate about this. We should continue to take the vaccine. “The 3rd wave may come if we do not change our attitude. Although we are currently witnessing a decrease in infections, the number of new cases may spike in the coming months,” he warned. In his presentation entitled ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: To take or not to take’, Tomori said the protective effect of the vaccine is not immediate because it takes some time for it to begin to work in the body.

“When you are vaccinated, the vaccine does not begin to work immediately; it takes time. The day that you take the vaccine is not the day that you develop immunity; it takes between 10-12 days for the vaccine to work.” In her contribution, the President of NAS, Prof. Ekanem Braide, who noted that the media was critical to stamping out the virus, said the world and Nigeria in particular needed to speed up the exit of this virus that has caused so much havoc globally. She therefore urged the government to prioritise procurement of more vaccine doses

