SCIL appoints board for Polaris Bank

The new core investor in Polaris Bank, Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL) has appointed a new independent Board of Directors to lead the bank’s growth strategy. According to a press release, the new Board will be led by the existing Chairman M K Ahmad, who would be joined by six non-executive directors and three executive directors. Specifically, members of the incoming board are: Alhaji MK Ahmad (Chairman); Mr Abubakar Danlami Suleiman (Non-Executive Director); Ms Salma Mohammed (Non-Executive Director); Mr Adeleke Alex Adedipe (Non-Executive Director); Mr Ahmed Almustapha (Non-Executive Director) and Mr Francesco Cuzzocrea (Non-Executive Director). Others are, Mrs Olabisi Olubunmi Odunowo (Non-Executive Director); Mr Adekunle Sonola (Executive – MD/CEO), Mr Abdullahi S Mohammed (Executive Director) and Mr Segun Opeke (Executive Director).

Commenting on the acquisition and board transition, Chairman of Polaris Bank Alhaji M K Ahmad said: “I would like to thank the outgoing board members profusely for their hard work and dedication over the last four years as we have established a strong governance structure and stabilised the bank. I am very pleased with the progress we have been able to make, and that we have delivered on our mandate to prepare the bank for a return to private ownership.

I am personally proud to have been asked to lead the bank into an exciting new future and I look forward to working with the new board and our core investors to build on the platform we have created.” Speaking on behalf of SCIL, the new core investor, Adekunle Sonola, the incoming MD/CEO said: “We are excited to participate in the next phase of growth for Polaris Bank and to have been able to recruit such an experienced and diverse Board of Directors we are confident can lead Polaris Bank into a new era of sustainable growth. This is an exciting time for the Nigerian financial services industry and we are committed to building on the strong foundations that have been established by the departing board. We would like to express our thanks for their service and wish them well.

 

