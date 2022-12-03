News

SCOAN celebrates first Thanksgiving Service tomorrow

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is set to celebrate it first Thanksgiving Service tomorrow as part of activities commemorating the reopening of the church for local and international members for worship after the passing of its founder, Senior Prophet TB Joshua over a year ago.

The founder of the Ikotun, Lagos-based church passed on last year June 5, 2021 and the church did not reopen till December 5, 2021 when the church commenced its usual Sunday services. Tomorrow, SCOAN members from different countries and continents are gathering to celebrate what the SCOAN leader Pastor, Mrs. Evelyn TB Joshua, described as “God’s faithfulness, love, blessing, favour, mercy, salvation and triumph of His mission for mankind as given to His departed servant, Prophet TB Joshua.’’ Part of the activities lined up for the Thanksgiving Service, include a weeklong reaching out to the underprivileged, the sick, widows, disabled and motherless homes and the hungered in diverse forms being crowned with the Sunday Thanksgiving service.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

It’s a declaration of war on Yoruba – Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

…PDP condemns attack   The pan Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, yesterday described the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo, Ondo State in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State as a declaration of war on Yoruba nation.   The General Secretary of the mainstream Yoruba group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said the fact […]
News

Boarders reopening will crash food prices, halt rising inflation –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

As the news of the Federal Government’s order reopening the land borders spread, a video emerged online showing residents of Benin Republic in wide jubilation over the development, an indication that their economic lifeline has been restored. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that while the reopening of the borders has a lot of positives, there are also […]
News

NIPOST policy: LCCI rues suffocation of courier firms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described the country’s courier industry as one of the most troubled sectors, urging the Federal Government and National Assembly to urgently review the 2020 Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) regulatory provisions for the industry to salvage courier operators businesses.   The Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica