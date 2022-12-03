SCOAN celebrates first Thanksgiving Service tomorrow

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is set to celebrate it first Thanksgiving Service tomorrow as part of activities commemorating the reopening of the church for local and international members for worship after the passing of its founder, Senior Prophet TB Joshua over a year ago.

The founder of the Ikotun, Lagos-based church passed on last year June 5, 2021 and the church did not reopen till December 5, 2021 when the church commenced its usual Sunday services. Tomorrow, SCOAN members from different countries and continents are gathering to celebrate what the SCOAN leader Pastor, Mrs. Evelyn TB Joshua, described as “God’s faithfulness, love, blessing, favour, mercy, salvation and triumph of His mission for mankind as given to His departed servant, Prophet TB Joshua.’’ Part of the activities lined up for the Thanksgiving Service, include a weeklong reaching out to the underprivileged, the sick, widows, disabled and motherless homes and the hungered in diverse forms being crowned with the Sunday Thanksgiving service.

