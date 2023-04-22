SCOAN Head To Madrid For 2 Days International Crusade

The head of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn TB Joshua is set for her first international engagement since taking over the leadership of the church, as she leads her team to a two-day crusade in Madrid, Spain between April 28 and 29

Madrid, the country’s city capital hosting the event is already agog for the much-awaited crusade for which the Spanish people have been longing over the years.

“With the announcement of the crusade in Spain, people have been trooping in from different parts of Europe like Germany, France, Norway, the UK, Portugal, and some South American countries like Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Guyana among others for the crusade,” said Segun Olanipekun, one of the Coordinators of the Madrid crusade.

The two-day crusade by Pastor Joshua will hold at Pabelion Fermando Martin, Fuenibrada Madrid.

Speaking on the crusade, she stated that the Spain crusade would be held by God’s grace as scheduled and for the glory of God.

“This is the Lord’s doing and we will continue to give Him all honour, adoration and praise for His marvellous deeds. This is not about Evelyn but SCOAN where God reigns and His mighty hand is visibly in charge and Prophet TB Joshua has remained the General Overseer,” she noted.

Stating further that there has been a deluge of invitations from several countries all over the world for crusades of which Prophet TB Joshua to the glory of God was able to attend some of them before his passing into glory.

“We have continued to receive invitations upon invitations from nations and friends of the Ministry who believe in the God of TB Joshua and know that his spirit is alive as his Master Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, is alive for He never said ‘good bye’ as He continues in the divine task of blessing, healing, deliverance and salvation for those who trust and look up to Him.

“It is in the veins of these invitations that we have chosen in grace to be in Spain and as soon as God gives us more grace it shall be turned by turn for other countries.”