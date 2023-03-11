News

SCOAN leader commends founder of Emmanuel TV for tenacity of vision, mission

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on SCOAN leader commends founder of Emmanuel TV for tenacity of vision, mission

The leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Mrs Evelyn TB Joshua has commended the late Founder of the Church, Prophet TB Joshua, for his tenacity of vision and mission that birthed Emmanuel TV, the broadcasting arm of SCOAN. She gave the commendation during the 17th anniversary celebration of the TV station. Commemorating this event during the week in a solemn praise worship and thanksgiving service, at its Ikotun-Egbe International headquarters, Evelyn TB Joshua, thanked God for the life of the Founder, God’s General, Pastor TB Joshua, whom God gave the vision to establish Emmanuel TV.

She also expressed gratitude to members and partners all over the world for their steadfastness and commitment to the success of Emmanuel TV, which she said had been sustained by love, the greatest Christian virtue. “Emmanuel TV today has become a phenomena in Christian broadcasting channel all over the world, with God’s unquantifiable grace upon it,” she said, as she prayed for continued God’s grace, mercy and favour upon the TV station to be more invigorated and rejuvenated for God’s services.

“Emmanuel TV is unique not only for being the credible mouthpiece of the Ministry but also for changing lives, changing nations and changing the world” she stated adding that: “we are very proud of what it has achieved for the Ministry by God’s grace in the 17 years of its existence”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AWS opens Lagos office, increases commitment to Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, has announced the opening of its first office in Lagos, Nigeria. The new Lagos office is part of AWS’s support for the growing number of customers and partners in Nigeria. The office will support organizations of all sizes, including startups, enterprises, and public sector agencies as […]
News

Onoh clarifies reason Chimaroke Nnamani is in Tinubu’s Campaign Council

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Aspirant in Enugu State, Dr. Josef Onoh has given reasons for Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s inclusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign council of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to Onoh, even though Nnamani belongs to the PDP, he has come to share affinity with Tinubu in many […]
News

Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia

Posted on Author Reporter

    Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 16 people and displaced hundreds in a district on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials at the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday. Search and rescue officials were still looking for 23 people missing after the floods struck the North Luwu district of South […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica