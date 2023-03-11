SCOAN leader commends founder of Emmanuel TV for tenacity of vision, mission

The leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Mrs Evelyn TB Joshua has commended the late Founder of the Church, Prophet TB Joshua, for his tenacity of vision and mission that birthed Emmanuel TV, the broadcasting arm of SCOAN. She gave the commendation during the 17th anniversary celebration of the TV station. Commemorating this event during the week in a solemn praise worship and thanksgiving service, at its Ikotun-Egbe International headquarters, Evelyn TB Joshua, thanked God for the life of the Founder, God’s General, Pastor TB Joshua, whom God gave the vision to establish Emmanuel TV.

She also expressed gratitude to members and partners all over the world for their steadfastness and commitment to the success of Emmanuel TV, which she said had been sustained by love, the greatest Christian virtue. “Emmanuel TV today has become a phenomena in Christian broadcasting channel all over the world, with God’s unquantifiable grace upon it,” she said, as she prayed for continued God’s grace, mercy and favour upon the TV station to be more invigorated and rejuvenated for God’s services.

“Emmanuel TV is unique not only for being the credible mouthpiece of the Ministry but also for changing lives, changing nations and changing the world” she stated adding that: “we are very proud of what it has achieved for the Ministry by God’s grace in the 17 years of its existence”.

