Sports

Score Akinwunmi with tasks given to him – Oyekan

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiy Comment(0)

An executive board member of the Lagos State Football Association, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, has said one of the Nigeria Football Federation presidential candidates, Seyi Akinwunmi, should be judged by his contributions to football through the committees he headed as the 1st Vice President of the federation. Speaking on the virtue of the Lagos State FA chairman, Oyekan, who is also the General manager of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, said people should not judge him by the performance of the current board but on what he has been able to do as an individual in promoting football in the country. Oyekan said Akinwunmi always think about football and not his personal gain and how to make a change in football. He added that with the Barrister at the helms of affairs, things would take shape and be better for our football in Nigeria. Akinw u n m i currently heads the Youth Football body Legal Committee among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

400 players jostle for N10m at Gov Diri Scrabble C’ship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over 400 scrabble players from across Nigeria are expected to converge on Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, for the first Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship. A letter from the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) to the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association (BYSA) indicated that the tournament would hold at the end of May. Chairman of the […]
Sports

Cole holds boxing clinic in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Undefeated Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole, is set to hold a 1-day Boxing Clinic for prospective boxers in Lagos on August 14. The Ajegunle-born boxer like many Nigerians was not impressed by the lack of representation of the country’s pugilists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. To this effect, Cole has decided to hold a 1-day boxing […]
Sports

Junior Ajayi ruled out for three months

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former Flying Eagles and Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi is set to miss three months of action with an ankle injury, the club has confirmed. Ajayi picked up the injury in Ahly’s CAF Champions League final clash against rivals Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium last month. “[Junior] Ajayi will be absent for a long […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica