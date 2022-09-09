Score Akinwunmi with tasks given to him – Oyekan

An executive board member of the Lagos State Football Association, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, has said one of the Nigeria Football Federation presidential candidates, Seyi Akinwunmi, should be judged by his contributions to football through the committees he headed as the 1st Vice President of the federation. Speaking on the virtue of the Lagos State FA chairman, Oyekan, who is also the General manager of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, said people should not judge him by the performance of the current board but on what he has been able to do as an individual in promoting football in the country. Oyekan said Akinwunmi always think about football and not his personal gain and how to make a change in football. He added that with the Barrister at the helms of affairs, things would take shape and be better for our football in Nigeria. Akinw u n m i currently heads the Youth Football body Legal Committee among others.
Related Articles
400 players jostle for N10m at Gov Diri Scrabble C’ship
Over 400 scrabble players from across Nigeria are expected to converge on Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, for the first Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship. A letter from the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) to the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association (BYSA) indicated that the tournament would hold at the end of May. Chairman of the […]
Cole holds boxing clinic in Lagos
Undefeated Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole, is set to hold a 1-day Boxing Clinic for prospective boxers in Lagos on August 14. The Ajegunle-born boxer like many Nigerians was not impressed by the lack of representation of the country’s pugilists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. To this effect, Cole has decided to hold a 1-day boxing […]
Junior Ajayi ruled out for three months
Former Flying Eagles and Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi is set to miss three months of action with an ankle injury, the club has confirmed. Ajayi picked up the injury in Ahly’s CAF Champions League final clash against rivals Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium last month. “[Junior] Ajayi will be absent for a long […]
