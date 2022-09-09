Score Akinwunmi with tasks given to him – Oyekan

An executive board member of the Lagos State Football Association, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, has said one of the Nigeria Football Federation presidential candidates, Seyi Akinwunmi, should be judged by his contributions to football through the committees he headed as the 1st Vice President of the federation. Speaking on the virtue of the Lagos State FA chairman, Oyekan, who is also the General manager of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, said people should not judge him by the performance of the current board but on what he has been able to do as an individual in promoting football in the country. Oyekan said Akinwunmi always think about football and not his personal gain and how to make a change in football. He added that with the Barrister at the helms of affairs, things would take shape and be better for our football in Nigeria. Akinw u n m i currently heads the Youth Football body Legal Committee among others.

