Scores cheat death as tanker falls on MMI Airport Road

Muritala Ayinla

Scores of residents, motorists and pedestrians cheated death at the Hajj Camp along Murtala Muhammed International Airport as a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel lost control and fell on the road on Wednesday morning.

Although the exact cause of the accident was still sketchy, it was, however, learnt that tanker lost control and overturned due to the driver’s negligence.

Confirming the incident, the LASEMA DG, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said no life was lost but added that the tanker driver and motor boy sustained injuries and have been transferred to hospital.

He said: “The agency has responded to an incident involving a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel which overturned due to driver negligence.

“The driver and motor boy sustained injuries and have been transferred to hospital.

“A combined team of Agency firefighters, the Lagos State Fire Service, Nigeria Police and FAAN fire service are all responders at the scene. Transloading of product is about to commence. Recovery ongoing.”

