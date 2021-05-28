Scores escape death as fire guts tanker on Otedola Bridge

*LASEMA targets ‘5 minutes’ response time to reach disaster scenes

Scores of motorists, commuters and pedestrians Friday escaped death as a tanker, conveying 45,000 litters of diesel, was gutted by fire while descending Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was even as the Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA)

said that it has reactivated its emergency response plan to ‘5 minutes’ for them to get the scene of any emergency in order to save more lives and property.

New Telegraph learnt that immediately after the fire broke out, the tanker driver and other nearby vehicles fled as the fire gutted the engine side. Vehicular traffic of other oncoming vehicles were diverted to other routes.

Speaking on the accident, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said that took the swift intervention of the men of the fire service and the LRU to contain the fire from getting to the tanker laden with diesel.

According to him, further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that fire started as result of electrical fault developed while in motion.

“But due to the quick intervention of the agency’s Tiger team and the Lagos fire service the fire was extinguished and prevented from spreading into the main tank.The recovery of the tanker truck will be carried out,” he said.

Meanwhile, disturbed by the poor morale of emergency responders following series of attacks and destruction of their rescue equipment during the #EndSARS protests, the LASEMA boss said that it would improve the response plan and jealously guide the golden hours in order to save more lives.

