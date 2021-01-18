News

Scores escape death, as fire razes 12 shops, six rooms at Ijeshatedo

Scores of residents have escaped death as fire gutted a house at Ijesha area of Lagos  State leaving 12 shops, six rooms completely burnt.

 

This was even as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), warned residents and building owners to comply with building regulations.
Speaking when he paid an on-the-spot assessment of the fire scene, the Director General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu,  attributed the inferno to carelessness.

 

He said that preliminary investigation by the agency revealed that the fire, which gutted 12 shops and 6 rooms at No 196 Ijesha Road, Ijesha area of Surulere was caused by gas leakage from a tenant cooking in one of the rooms.

 

The fire, which razed the building completely, was said to have started at about half past six on Saturday evening and was put out out by the combined team of responders, at about 9pm.

 

Dr Oke-Osayintolu noted that the building did not comply with the state’s building code and expressed dismay that such an old bungalow could be over populated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The LASEMA boss vowed to prosecute the owner once the State Building Materials Test Agency completed further investigation on the building. He ordered that other buildings beside the burnt house be  cordoned off and subjected to integrity test.

