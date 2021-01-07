Metro & Crime

Scores escape death as tanker explodes in Lagos

Muritala Ayinla

There was pandemonium Thursday morning along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway as a tanker conveying about 55,000 litres of petrol, otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control and exploded around Toyota Bus Stop, Ladipo area of Lagos. .
Although as at the time of filing this report it couldn’t be ascertained if any life was lost, it was learnt that the incident which occurred at about 9:15 am left the facilities around the axis burnt.
The National Emergency Agency, Lagos State Emergency Agency and other responders were on hand to bring the situation under control.
Speaking on the incident, the Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the ill-fated tanker lost control and summersaulted
while trying to negotiate a bend  and spilled its contents.
He said: “Arrival at the scene revealed that a tanker with an unknown registration number loaded with 55 thousand litres of petrol (PMS) while trying to negotiate a bend and overturned and spilled its contents.
“LRT, LRU Fire and LASG Fire are all responders collaborating together to manage the scene due to the large number of stationary and parked vehicles within the vicinity.
“The Agency’s heavy duty equipment has been mobilized to recover the remains of the tanker from the road.”
He said that the emergency management operation was still in progress.

Reporter

