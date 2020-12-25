Scores escape death as tanker falls near Tin Can

*Fire guts HAK Air office

Muritala Ayinla

Scores have escaped death in the Tin Can area of Apapa as a fuel laden tanker lost control, tumbled and spilt its content on the road.

This was even as fire gutted a building on 11 Sowemimo Street, GRA Ikeja, housing HAK Air Limited.

Speaking on the incidences, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that driver of the tanker fled the scene following the accident, adding that his action has made it difficult to locate the owners.

Osanyintolu said that the tanker with an unknown registration number loaded with PMS (petrol) rammed into a pothole before losing control and fallingon its side.

Following the incident, Osanyintolu said that the agency was able to activate its response plan and ensured that the situation was brought under control.

He said: “No casualties involved at the scene while the LRT, NUPENG, LASG Fire and Nigerian Police are joint responders collaborating together to manage the scene.

“Efforts are ongoing by the owners of the tanker to transload the remaining content.

Operation ongoing, however.”

He added that officials of NUPENG did everything within their purview to facilitate the transloading.

Harping on the fire incident, the LASEMA boss added that investigation conducted revealed the fire started from the Static Inverter used for solar panels in the building, adding that no injuries were recorded.

He said that the fire was subdued with combined effort of the agency’s fire team and Lagos Fire Service.

