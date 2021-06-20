Metro & Crime

Scores escape death as trailer plunges from bridge at Oshodi

Scores of pedestrians and motorists have escaped death as an articulated truck suffered a brake failure and plunged into the BRT Bus Terminal at Oshodi.
Although no life was lost, it was learnt that the trailer, with reg no. KTU 437 XU,  caused damage on the infrastructure at the bus terminal.

 

Confirming the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said efforts were ongoing to remove the articulated vehicle.

 

He said: “A distress call was received from the Director of Operations (LASTMA) about an empty trailer that plunged into the above location.

 

“The Agency team at the main base immediately activated the LASEMA response plan and moved to the incident scene.

 

“On arrival at the scene of incident the LRT discovered a trailer with reg no. KTU 437 XU overturned due to mechanical fault (brake failure) while descending the bridge and fell into the BRT terminal thereby causing obstruction along the axis. No casualties were recorded.

“The Agency team and  LASTMA are join responders making efforts to evacuate the impediment off the road. Operations ongoing.”

