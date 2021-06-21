Scores escape death as trailer plunges from Oshodi Bridge

Several pedestrians and motorists yesterday escaped death as a trailer plunged into the BRT bus terminal at Oshodi in Lagos. The trailer with registration number KTU 437 XU damaged infrastructure at the bus terminal.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said efforts were ongoing to remove the trailer.

He said: “A distress call was received from the Director of Operations, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) about an empty trailer which plunged into the above location.

“The agency team at the main base immediately activated the LASEMA response plan and moved to the incident scene.

“On arrival at the scene of the incident, the LASEMA Response Team (LRT) discovered a trailer with registration number KTU 437 XU overturned due to mechanical fault (brake failure) while descending the bridge and fell into the BRT terminal thereby causing obstruction along the axis. No casualties were recorde

