Metro & Crime

Scores escape death, as train, truck collide in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Scores of passengers yesterday escaped death in Lagos when a train collided with a truck loaded with animal feeds.

 

The accident occurred at Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing, Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Lagos State.

 

The accident occurred about 6:30am, when the driver of the truck tried to cross the rail before the train could reach him. Unfortunately, the train crushed the truck. It was learnt that the rear part of the truck fell on a tricycle and it was badly crushed but the rider and passengers escaped.

 

 

However, the passengers in the train sustained varying degrees of injury as they were scampering for safety. Witnesses said the driver of the truck was trying to drive past the train not knowing the train was closer and crushed it from behind

 

A trader, Mr. Abdulahi Hassan, said he was just returning from the mosque when he heard the sound of the accident. Hassan said it was God who saved the truck driver.

 

According to him, had it been the train crushed the truck from the front, the driver would have died. He said: “Immediately after the incident, the truck driver escaped from the scene. Even when policemen came to inspect the level of the crash, the driver of the truck was nowhere to be found. The accident caused gridlock.

 

“Every time I always warn my brothers who trade close to the rail to desist from it because of the consequences. Many people have lost their lives due to carelessness of many drivers.”

 

Another resident, Muhammad Haruna, said some passengers, who were inside the train, sustained injuries when they were trying to escape from the train. He said: “Some of the passengers hit their heads on their chairs when the train collided with the truck. We also rescued some of them.”

 

The South West spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said no death was recorded in the accident.

Farinloye said immediately the NEMA officials received a distress call, they moved to the scene and cleared the road. He said: “The truck and the tricycle were pushed aside to allow easy access for vehicles.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Unprecedented looting: Kwara declares 24-hour curfew in Ilorin

Posted on Author Reporter

*Exempts essential workers Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Following unprecedented acts of brigandage, arson and looting of public and private properties by hoodlums on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared a 24-hour curfew in the capital city with effect from midnight Friday, October 23. Addressing journalists at the Government House, […]
Metro & Crime

FG launches manhunt for lottery debtors

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

    Abuja     Federal Government has inaugurated a special ministerial task force to recover all pending money owed by operators of lottery.   The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed in Abuja yesterday. He said lottery operators across the country had rejected all government’s entreaties to them, to […]
Metro & Crime

Exhibit high level of professionalism, Railway Command CP tells newly decorated officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, CP Eboka Friday, has decorated 27 newly promoted officers and charged them to exhibit a high level of professionalism. According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chris Umukoro, the Railway Command was not left out of recent promotions by the Police Service Commission, as 27 officers benefited from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica