Scores escape death as truck rams into hotel in Aba, crushes commercial bus

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

METRO (pix: attached)

Many persons on Tuesday escaped death as a truck, conveying a container, rammed into a hotel damaging the fence and a commercial bus parked beside the hotel.

New Telegraph reports that a few months ago at the same location, a container-laden truck had lost control of the area and killed many persons, which official account remains controversial.

The accident prompted the state government to relocate the popular waterside market and abattoir known by residents as ‘Ahia-Udele (Vulture’s Market)’.

For the incident on Tuesday, eyewitnesses told New Telegraph that the truck was descending East Street towards Ogbor-Hill, along the Aba River when the driver lost control and rammed into the hotel.

New Telegraph learnt that no life was lost as the trailer was held by the wreckage of the fence and a bus it damaged beyond repair.

Luckily the road was scanty following the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in solidarity with their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whose trial continued at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday.

 

