Scores escape in Lagos fresh building collapse

…LASBCA begins demolition of affected buildings

Scores of occupants of a 3-storey building in Aguda area of Surulere escaped death by a whisker as the building partially caved in, leaving yet to -beascertained number of residents injured. New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at 4,Kola John Street, Aguda, Surulere Area of Lagos State with some section of the building affected. It was gathered that following the collapse of the ill-fated building, the occupants of the affected building and the adjoining one had to be quickly evacuated to prevent loss of lives.

Confirming the partial collapse of the 3 floor structure, the General Manager of LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki said that the 3 Floor Structure and a Pent Floor, was distressed before it partially collapsed. According to him, it was observed that a section of the Parapet Wall/RC Slab of the Pent Floor Roof Gutter had collapsed partially with the Concrete/ Sandcrete blocks from the collapse, damaging a major part of the roof coverings and ceilings of the bungalow building beside it. Speaking further, Oki noted that from observation, it was discovered that the Parapet Wall above the 3rd Floor of the structure and Burglary surrounding the Parapet Wall were also affected by the collapse leaving the remains of the partial collapse still hanging. He confirmed that the occupants of the affected building and the adjoining one had to be quickly evacuated to prevent loss of lives due to the collapse.

The LASBCA boss revealed that prior to the collapse, the owner had carried out illegal renovations, adding attachments to it without recourse to the Agency to monitor the process, hence the collapse. said that the agency has already commenced the total removal of the structure as leaving it would be inimical to the safety of residents in the area.

